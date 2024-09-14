Daviess County Rural Water Systems, Inc. (DCRWS) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers on Highway US 231 North up to the address of 20874 N. The advisory affects residents on several roads off US 231, including:

E 250 N, E 350 N, E 500 N, N 1200 E, E 550 N, W 150 N, E 800 N

Abel Lane, Private Roads, Orchard Road, Lakeview Drive, Scenic Circle, Ski Circle

Apple Drive, Peach Street, Persimmon Lane, Half Moon Road, Wood School Road

N Craney Road, Watertank Road, St. Joseph Road, Bramble Road, Raglesville

Pine View Drive, Pinetree Road

These areas are served by the old Perry Water System.

Customers are advised to boil all cooking and drinking water for at least five minutes before consumption. The advisory remains in effect until further notice from DCRWS.