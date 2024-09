In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Kyle Rupert, Executive Director of the Jasper Community Arts, to discuss their upcoming Halloween Decorating Contest for residents of Jasper to enter, upcoming workshops, camps, and shows, and the continued rotation of artists in their free public galleries.

