The Jasper Chamber of Commerce hosted its 71st Annual Meeting luncheon on Thursday at the Calumet Lake Pavilion in Jasper. Attendees received updates on the Chamber’s activities over the past year and witnessed the presentation of the prestigious President’s Community Excellence Award.

This year’s award recipient, Jim Siebert, 3rd generation owner of Siebert’s Clothing in Jasper, was recognized for his remarkable dedication to the community. Jim’s commitment to service spans decades, with roles including leadership in the Boy Scouts, Junior Achievement, and the Chamber of Commerce. His involvement extends to various local organizations such as the Buffalo Trace Council, the Dubois County Community Foundation, and the Memorial Hospital Gala Committee, among others. Jim has earned widespread respect for his contributions and continues to make a lasting impact in Jasper.

In addition to the award presentation, a panel of community members discussed why Jasper remains a prime location for living, working, and conducting business.

The event highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen Jasper’s community spirit and economic growth.