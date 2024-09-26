The Vincennes University Information Technology Department hosted a Women IN Tech Symposium and Showcase on Wednesday, September 18th, as part of the state of Indiana’s Women IN Tech Week, celebrated from September 15th-22nd, 2024. This dedicated week highlighted the extensive contributions of women in the technology industry and inspired future generations of women to pursue careers in technology fields.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports overall employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow much faster than the average for all occupations from 2022 to 2032, according to the Women IN Tech Week website. About 377,500 openings are projected each year, on average, in these occupations due to employment growth and the need to replace workers who leave the occupations permanently.

VU’s keynote speaker, Leah Curry, retired Toyota executive and trailblazer in manufacturing and technology, delivered an empowering address to VU students, faculty, staff, and community members at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center on the Vincennes Campus. In addition to Curry’s keynote, Mayor Joe Yochum announced a proclamation from the City of Vincennes.

Participants also engaged in an empowering industry panel featuring some of the leading women in technology. The panel discussed women’s challenges in the tech industry, shared insights on their success, and highlighted opportunities for the next generation of leaders. The panelists provided inspiration and valuable advice on excelling in the tech industry.

The symposium culminated with a Tech Showcase throughout campus, allowing participants to explore the latest technological innovations and engage in hands-on activities. The showcase featured virtual reality demonstrations, gaming programming, collaborative robot demonstrations in the Center for Applied Robotics and Automation (CARA) at VU, and more. These activities showcased emerging technologies and highlighted the many opportunities for women in these areas.

The Women IN Tech Symposium and Showcase at VU served as an important platform for education, networking, and empowerment. It celebrated women in technology and encouraged ongoing progress in diversity, inclusion, and innovation across the industry.