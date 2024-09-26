James L. “Leon” Wineinger, passed away at 12:14 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Leon was born on June 12, 1942, in Cuzco, Indiana, to Everett and Leona (Kirby) Wineinger. He married Frances A. Freyberger on December 28, 1960, in Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville. She preceded him in death on March 4, 2016.

Leon was a 1960 graduate from Dubois High School.

He worked at Kimball Piano Division and went to Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant in Louisville where he retired after 30 years of service. After retirement, he worked part-time with Leistner Turkey Farm.

He was a member of Nicholson Valley Church, Jackson County Saddle Club Spurs and Wheels, Dubois County Saddle Club, and the Springs Valley Saddle Club.

Leon enjoyed his daily breakfast club at the Nicholson Valley Grocery Store. He loved farming, riding horses, camping, spending time with his family and friends especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by one daughter, Della Rae (Keith) Buechler, Dubois; two sons: Terry (Marla) Wineinger, Dubois; and Trevis Wineinger, Cuzco; four grandchildren: Tiffany (James) Himsel, Kendra (Nicholas) Weigel, James “Brayden” (Hannah) Wineinger, Trey Wineinger and companion Chloe Hardman, four great-grandsons: Mason and Grayson Weigel and James “Wyatt” and Weston Wineinger, and one sister-in-law, Judy (Ed) Hohler, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by his brother, Harold (Ruth) Wineinger; and sister, Edith (Donald) Hall.

A funeral service for James L. “Leon” Wineinger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at Nicholson Valley Church with burial to follow in Cuzco Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2024, at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Memorial Hospital and Health Care inpatient Rehab staff, Brookside Village staff, and Serenity Springs Staff.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Cuzco Cemetery, Nicholson Valley Church, or to the families wishes.

