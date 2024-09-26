Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter as stand-up comedian and America’s Got Talent fan-favorite, Preacher Lawson, brings his Funny As Bleep Tour to the Jasper Arts Center on Saturday, October 19, 2024. Known for his high-energy performances, quick wit, and infectious humor, Lawson promises an unforgettable comedy experience.

Lawson rose to fame as a top finalist on America’s Got Talent, where his relatable humor and animated style made him a fan favorite. Since then, he has performed in sold-out venues nationwide, captivating audiences with his unique comedic flair. Whether you’ve seen him on AGT or caught one of his comedy specials, this show is not to be missed.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Doors Open: 6:30 PM

Showtime: 7:30 PM

Location: Jasper Arts Center, 951 College Ave, Jasper, IN 47546

“We’re thrilled to welcome Preacher Lawson to the Jasper Arts Center as part of our 2024-2025 performance season,” said Kyle Rupert, Executive Director of Jasper Community Arts. “Preacher’s blend of storytelling and physical comedy is going to make for a fantastic evening that’ll have everyone in stitches.”

Tickets for the Funny As Bleep Tour are available now, starting at $25. Purchase online at www.jasperarts.org/tickets or call the Jasper Arts Center Box Office at 812-482-3070.

For more details or to reserve your seats, visit www.jasperarts.org/tickets or follow @JasperCommunityArts on social media.