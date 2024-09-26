On Wednesday, September 25th, Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was contacted to assist the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic dispute involving a firearm. Trooper Lents went to a female’s residence and spoke to her about the incident.

The alleged female victim stated she was in the Raglesville area picking persimmons when her boyfriend arrived. The female stated she and her boyfriend, Jeremy Graber, began an argument. They both got back into their respective vehicles and as she began to leave, Graber pulled his vehicle behind her, not allowing her to leave. They both exited their vehicles and began to struggle. Graber then sprayed her and her vehicle with spray paint. Graber then retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and shot a round into her vehicle next to where she was standing. When the female used her phone to call the police, Graber left the scene.

At the location of the alleged incident, Officers located a spent shell casing and a can of spray paint. Officers observed paint on the female and her vehicle. A bullet was also located inside the engine compartment of the vehicle.

A short time later, Officers with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office located Graber in a wooded area near Crane. Graber was arrested without incident and was transported to the Daviess County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Jeremy D. Graber, 43, Odon, IN.

Criminal Confinement (with vehicle) – Level 5 Felony

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon – Level 6 Felony

Pointing a Loaded Firearm – Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice – Level 6 Felony

Domestic Battery – Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief – Class A Misdemeanor

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law