Ms. Michaela Ann Habig (“Micki”) of Loogootee, Indiana passed away peacefully at home on September 21st, 2024 following a short illness. Born September 20th, 1955 in Jasper, IN, she was the daughter of John and the late Carma Habig, also of Jasper, Indiana.

Michaela is survived by her family: partner Thomas “Pat” Hudson, son Jon Hudson (Lauren), grandchildren Michael and Kyla Hudson, sister Teri Zunk (Hank), and father, John Habig.

Michaela is preceded in death by her mother, Carma Habig.

Micki was a lifelong friend to all animals, occasionally nursing lost baby animals back to health in her home before releasing them to the wild. She was particularly devoted to her dogs, making sure they were always as loved and cared for as the human members of her family. In her early years she was an accomplished equestrian winning several awards and continued her love for horses well after her competition days ended. An avid angler, she spent much her twilight years on the lake behind her home seeing what catch awaited her that day. She also enjoyed spending time in the forest with her family, always happy to be there whether she was hunting or walking the paths.

Micki’s love of the arts was known to all. She was proficient in physical media, producing detailed drawings in pen and pencil and also various sculptures. She was an avid fan of music, having been a member of the Coldplay fan club for a number of years. In her youth, she also loved to play guitar and often spent an afternoon plucking away, playing songs from memory. She also took great pleasure in photography, her favorite subjects being members of her family, and photos of the natural world.

To honor Michaela’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a charitable donation to The Dubois County Humane society in her honor, knowing she will be with us all in spirit. At Micki’s request, her ashes will be spread at her favorite beach, during which time the family will have a private celebration of her life.