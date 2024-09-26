The Warrick County Sheriff’s Department is expressing gratitude for the honesty of a Boonville High School sophomore, Aaron Waters, after he found a lost wallet and promptly returned it. Deputy Naylor had lost his wallet on the side of the highway while conducting a traffic stop, and inside were both a check and cash.

Instead of keeping the wallet, Aaron contacted Warrick County Central Dispatch to report his find, ensuring it was safely returned to Deputy Naylor. At a time when many might have chosen to keep it, this young man showed true integrity, reminding us that there are still good, honest people, especially among the younger generation.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Department is thankful for Aaron’s actions and is commending him for doing the right thing, even when no one was watching.