In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Jenna Bieker Jones, Chairwoman of the Dubois County Advocacy for Recovery and Prevention Council (Dubois County ARC), and Gina Neukam, Live to Rise Event Organizer, to discuss their upcoming fun run, resource, and community event, all taking place at the Jasper Riverwalk on September 28th, 2024.

Video: https://youtu.be/HeD24NXt5D0

Find all the event details on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/973855257825441?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

