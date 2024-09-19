Kurt Gutgsell interviews Tony Lewis, Head Coach of Jasper High School Football, on the upcoming Week 5 home game against Evansville Mater Dei.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Kurt Gutgsell interviews Tony Lewis, Head Coach of Jasper High School Football, on the upcoming Week 5 home game against Evansville Mater Dei.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
You must be logged in to post a comment.