The Memorial Hospital Foundation announced they have received a $6.25 million gift from the Little Company of Mary Sisters – USA, marking the largest charitable donation the Foundation has ever received.

“The Little Company of Mary Sisters have been an impactful force in our community since 1951,” said Deidra Church, the Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation. “We owe the LCM Sisters abundant gratitude for the positive difference they’ve made in our community in the past, and now our patients and community will continue to reap the benefits of their kindness and generosity, thanks to this transformational gift.”

The funds will be used to establish an endowment to cover operational costs for The Mary Potter Medication Resource Center (TMPMRC) at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. This endowment will ensure that TMPMRC can continue its work indefinitely, benefiting the community and Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center patients.

Keith Miller, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Chief Administrative Officer and Deaconess Indiana Region President, stated, “This is an incredible gift to the communities we serve, one that will profoundly impact so many for years to come. We are forever grateful for the work, dedication, and compassion the Little Company of Mary Sisters have made to our region for the past 70+ years through Memorial Hospital, and we are humbled by their continued generosity to our community and patients.”

About The Mary Potter Medication Resource Center:

Prescription medications are crucial for patients’ health care; however, some patients cannot afford all the medications they need. The Mary Potter Medication Resource Center was established in 2018 and has helped nearly 4,500 patients by facilitating access to medications at reduced or no cost through various public and private services. TMPMRC has saved Memorial Hospital patients a total of $50,000,000 in medication costs. Patient support from TMPMRC has been and will continue to be a complimentary service to patients, thanks to generous donations to the Memorial Hospital Foundation.

If patients are interested in learning more, they can request a referral to TMPMRC from their provider. It’s important to note that while TMPMRC provides a valuable service, not all medications can be provided and not all patients can be assisted through this program. TMPMRC does not pay for the medication costs.

About the Little Company of Mary Sisters – USA:

The Sisters of the Little Company of Mary were founded in 1877 by Mother Mary Potter in Nottingham, England. There, in a remodeled factory, five sisters began to pray and care for the sick and especially the dying, just as that original support group stood in the “company of Mary” at the foot of the cross. From these humble beginnings, the Little Company of Mary has grown to countries around the world. In May 1893, their journey of unconditional love came to the United States, thanks to the generosity of Charles Mair, a wealthy businessman whose wife had been nursed by the Sisters during her illness in Rome. An eight-room cottage in Chicago became the first convent to begin their special ministry. As one of the forerunners in home-based hospice care, the Little Company of Mary Sisters visited the homes of the sick for many years. In 1951, the LCM Sisters opened the doors to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, named in tribute to those men and women who served our country in times of war. Sr. Renee Cunningham, LCM began her career in Jasper in 1975 and has worked as a staff nurse, nursing relief supervisor, director of education, palliative care nurse, and parish nurse. She continues the LCM mission in Jasper, serving as secretary for the MHHCC Board of Directors, and also chairs the hospital’s Mission Committee.

Today, the Little Company of Mary Sisters in the United States bring a compassionate presence to the world as nurses, hospital administrators, parish ministers, spiritual directors, counselors, and are active in social services and social justice around the world.

About the Memorial Hospital Foundation:

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is the fundraising and philanthropic arm of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Since 1974, the Foundation has worked to steward charitable donations directly to the patients MHHCC serves and the greatest needs of the hospital. As a non-profit foundation, they partner with individuals and corporations who share our vision that every community member deserves high-quality care.

Support from donors allows the Foundation to provide healthcare services for those in financial need and helps Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center to stay on the cutting edge of technology.

To learn more about the Memorial Hospital Foundation, or to make a gift today, visit www.mhhcc.org/giving.