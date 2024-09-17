The United States National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed annually on the third Friday of September, with communities across the nation gathering to honor those missing in action (MIA) or held as prisoners of war (POW). This year, the Jasper/Dubois VFW Post 673 will host a county-wide remembrance service to pay tribute to these individuals. The local event will take place on Friday, September 20, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the VFW Post in Jasper, Indiana.

Mr. Ed Oser, the POW/MIA Chairman for VFW Post 673, will lead the service, which will focus on honoring Air Force Captain Kurt Weisman, a 1964 graduate of Jasper High School. Captain Weisman served as an Air Force pilot and was shot down over An Loc, South Vietnam, during the Eastertide Offensive in April 1972.

The public is encouraged to attend this solemn remembrance ceremony. Veterans, members of other veterans organizations, scouting groups, and the general public are all welcome to participate in honoring the sacrifices of this nation’s MIA and POW service members. The theme of the event, “Never Forgotten,” serves as a reminder of the ongoing commitment to remembering those who served their country and remain unaccounted for.