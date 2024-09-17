Robert Lee Montgomery, 70, of Leavenworth, Indiana passed away on Monday, September 16, 2024, at Todd Dickey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leavenworth, Indiana.

He was born on May 12, 1954, in St. Croix, Indiana to Floyd and Gertie (McKim) Montgomery.

Robert loved fishing, playing horseshoes, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Gertie Montgomery, his brother, Lee Wayne McKim, and his brother in laws, Kenneth Forbes, and Jim House.

Robert is survived by his siblings, Helen House, Eugene (Brenda) Montgomery, Jesse Forbes, Kenneth (Donna) Montgomery, and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday September 19, 2024, from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M and again on Friday from 10:00 A.M until the time of service all at Dillman- Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge (Tick Ridge) Cemetery, in Taswell, Indiana.

A funeral service will be held on Friday September 20, 2024, at 11:00 A.M at Dillman- Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana.

