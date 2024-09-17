The Indiana Natural Resources Commission (NRC) has opened public comment for proposed changes to allow the limited, regulated trapping of bobcats.



In March, the Indiana General Assembly passed legislation (SEA 241-2024) that directs the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to have rules in place for bobcat harvest by July 2025.



Proposed rule changes include:

Establishing a bobcat trapping season in 40 counties in southern Indiana that includes a bag limit of one bobcat per trapper and a season quota of 250 bobcats.

Allowing bobcats and their parts that are legally acquired to be sold.

Allowing bobcats that are found dead to be kept by people with a permit.

Adding bobcats to the list of species for which a game breeder’s license is required.



Research maintained by the DNR and Purdue University shows that the bobcat population in Indiana has expanded during the last two decades. This research can be reviewed at on.IN.gov/dfw-rule-changes



Bobcats have well-established populations in the 40 proposed counties, and analysis shows high-quality habitat can continue to support a healthy, sustainable bobcat population. Research indicates that the bobcat population can withstand a regulated harvest in these counties.



Public comments can be submitted at IN.gov/nrc/rules/rulemaking-docket by clicking on “Comment on this rule.” Comments can also be mailed to:

Natural Resources Commission

Indiana Government Center North

100 North Senate Ave., Room N103

Indianapolis, IN 46204

The deadline for public comments has not yet been scheduled. Both virtual and in-person public hearings will be scheduled; sign up for updates at on.IN.gov/dfw-rule-changes.



More information about bobcats in Indiana is at on.IN.gov/dfw-rule-changes.



To view more DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.