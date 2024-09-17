Darrell E. Wilson, 76, of Taswell, Indiana passed away on Monday September 17, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care in Jasper, Indiana surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 14, 2024, in Taswell, Indiana to Otto and Velma (Mitchell) Wilson.

Darrell was an elder member of Taswell Community Church. He enjoyed target hunting, and reloading ammo.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Kathy Wilson, his parents, Otto and Velma Wilson, his son, Robert, his daughter, Stacy, his brother, Densil Wilson, his grandchildren, James Matthew Moon, Rhylee Moon.

Darrell is survived by his children, Dee (Cooper) Moon, Rose (Will) Moon, Christine (Randy) Nelson, Edward (Jennifer) Wilson, 9 Grandchildren, 14 Great- Grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday September 19, 2024, from 10:00 A.M until the funeral service begins at 2:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home with Bro. Harold Bayer to officiate. Burial will follow in Taswell Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmangreenfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Darrell Wilson.