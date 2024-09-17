Dwight E. Seal Sr., age 83, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 10:17 a.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at the Timbers in Jasper.

Dwight was born in Cannelburg, Indiana on June 4, 1941, to William H. and Agnes (Haag) Seal. He married Donna Terwiskie in St. Raphaels Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana. She preceded him in death on August 19, 2020.

He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School.

He retired from Jasper Corporation Kimball International. He was also a caretaker for the river park in Dubois.

In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by one daughter, Roxann King, Dubois; and one son, Dwight Seal Jr, Dubois; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, and one sister, Margie Arvin.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by two brothers: Harold and Billy Seal, three sisters: Mary Ruth Walker, Bernice Downey, and Jean Miller.

A Celebration of Life burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024, at St. Raphaels Cemetery in Dubois.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s American Association.

