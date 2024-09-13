

(left to right) Rachel Miller Springs Valley Bank AVP & Credit Analyst & Mentor, Erin Kidwell Mentors for Youth Executive Director, Kaiva Hurt Mentors for Youth Case Manager, and Jason Schmitt Springs Valley Bank VP, Financial Advisor & Trust Officer.

Mentors for Youth of Dubois County has announced Springs Valley Bank & Trust as the exclusive Moonlight Sponsor for this year’s Howl at the Moon fundraising event, helping to make the evening possible.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust’s contribution will help fund vital programs that Mentors for Youth provides to children across Dubois County. Their support plays an important role in continuing the organization’s mission to empower youth through meaningful one-on-one mentoring relationships. Mentors for Youth is committed to enriching the lives of children by fostering connections that inspire confidence, build social skills, and help youth reach their full potential.

Howl at the Moon will have guests enjoying heavy appetizers by Butcher & Barrel, drinks, a silent auction featuring exclusive items, and an exhilarating dueling pianos showdown; all to support Mentors for Youth. The event will take place on October 4th at 6 PM at River Centre.

Tickets cost $85 for a single person, $160 for a two-person standing-only pub table, and $500 for a six-person pub table. For more details or to purchase tickets for Howl at the Moon, visit https://givebutter.com/Howl2024