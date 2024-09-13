Ardella Beier, 92, of St. Meinrad, passed away on Friday, September 13th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Born on July 16, 1932, in St. Meinrad to Raymond and Marie (Troesch) Rickelman, Ardella lived a long and fulfilling life. She married Hugo Beier on May 9, 1950, in St. Meinrad, and they shared many years together until his passing on January 27, 1987. Ardella was known for her love of quilting, crocheting, and spending cherished moments with her family. She was an active member of St. Boniface Church in Fulda, where she also participated in the Ladies Sodality.

Ardella is survived by five sons: Kenny Beier, Allen Beier, and Tom Beier, all of Fulda; Jim (Carol) Beier of Ferdinand; and Larry (Karen) Beier of St. Meinrad. She is also survived by four daughters: Ruth (Tim) Mullen of Huntingburg, Carma (Don) Berg of Fulda, Diane Berg of Dale, and Lee Ann (Jeremy) Hoffman of Mariah Hill. Additionally, she leaves behind her son-in-law, Chuck Tempel of St. Meinrad, as well as her brother-in-law, Billy Harding of Cannelton. Ardella’s legacy extends through her 32 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ron Beier; her daughter, Karen Tempel; her brother, Flavian Rickelman; and her sisters, Lela Winkler, Louise Baker, Janice Faulkenberg, and Mona Harding.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM CT on Wednesday, September 18th at St. Boniface Church in Fulda, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 3:00-7:00 PM CT and on Wednesday at the church from 9:00 AM CT until the time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.