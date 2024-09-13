Visit Dubois County, Ind., has announced they will be hosting the Midwest Travel Network’s Successful Connections Workshop from September 26th through 28th, 2024. The attending travel writers will be based at Jasper’s Fairfield Inn and Suites but will tour area attractions while in Dubois County. The workshop’s final event will be the Hunter Hayes concert at the Jasper Art Center.

The creators will post Dubois County-themed social media content during the workshop, and then publish more after they arrive home. This means thousands of impressions on social media, websites, video channels, and more will be given to content about the Dubois County area. The increased attention is hoped to bring more visitors who leave revenue with businesses and local governments.