The Astra Theatre will be welcoming Steve Hytner for a comedic performance on Saturday, November 23rd. The Actor/comedian received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Kenny Bania on the long-running hit “Seinfeld” and is now tearing it up on the comedy scene.

Hytner has appeared as a regular in The 100 Lives of Black Jack Savage, Hardball, and Working, in several episodes of Roswell, and also in occasional episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Friends, The King of Queens, Two and a Half Men, Dharma & Greg, The X-Files, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, That’s So Raven, George Lopez, The Bill Engvall Show,The Jeff Foxworthy Show as Craig Lesko, and Mike & Molly. He portrays Ty Parsec in two episodes of The Adventures of Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000).

Steve’s stand-up comedy is funny, engaging, and corporate clean; and his comedy tour is in high demand in the corporate world, with clients as diverse as Microsoft to Goldman Sachs having Steve perform.

Doors will open at 6:30 PM with the Second Funniest Person in the Tri-State, comedian Curtis Crow, opening the evening with clean laughs at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com, priced at $25 for the balcony, $30 for the main floor, and $35 for seats in the first 4 rows.