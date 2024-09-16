The 2024 Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run are fast approaching, taking place on Friday, September 20th, and Saturday, September 21st. On Saturday, the half marathon and team challenge events begin at 7:30 AM ET with the 5K starting at 8:30 AM ET around the square in downtown Jasper.

The public is encouraged to cheer the runners on along the route along with friends and family. Signs, music, or just clapping along with words of support go a long way in encouraging a runner or walker to keep pushing toward the finish line.

The Heartland Committee would like to remind the Jasper community to yield to race participants and be courteous to volunteers who are protecting the runners and walkers. Also, to keep everyone safe, they ask that those who live along the race route, to please be sure to keep your pets secure Saturday morning from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

To view the 2024 Heartland race routes, visit heartlandhalfmarathon.com/routes.

There is still time to register for the events with online registration available until September 19th and in-person registrations available at Friday’s packet pick-up and the day of the race as well. The cost to register is $80 for the half marathon, $30 for the 5k, $35 for the Team Challenge, and $10 for the Kids Fun Run.

Day of registration is available from 11 AM until 5:45 PM on Friday, September 20th, with the kid’s fun run starting at 6 PM ET. Join in to tailgate and enjoy kids’ games and activities before the home football game. Beginning at approximately 6:35 PM a procession led by members of the Jasper High School Band and Dance Team will lead anyone interested in attending the football game to Jerry Brewer Stadium.

For more information, visit heartlandhalfmarathon.com or contact Visit Dubois County at 812-482-9115.