On September 15, 2024, at 1:28 a.m. Deputy Wyatt Hunt conducted a traffic stop on US 41 near County Road 750 South in Fort Branch after observing a Black 2004 GMC pickup perform an unsafe lane change, and then fail to maintain its lane of travel. Upon approaching the vehicle Deputy Hunt immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver 22 year old Lane Miller of Petersburgh. At that point, Deputy Hunt began a roadside investigation. At the conclusion of his investigation he placed Mr. Miller into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction.



Assisting Deputy Hunt in his investigation was Deputy Michael Bates.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.