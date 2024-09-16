On September 15, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m., the Jasper Police Department received reports of a male with visible blood on his clothing and a head injury, walking near the 15th Street entrance of the Riverwalk. While officers were searching for the individual, a 911 call was made from a Riverwalk call box. The caller, identified as the injured male, reported that 26-year-old Clara Whippo had struck him with a metal object, causing his head injury.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Officers immediately initiated a search for the suspect, Clara Whippo, in the agricultural field northeast of the 15th Street entrance. With the assistance of the department’s drone and K9 unit, K9 Gator successfully located Whippo. She was taken into custody without further incident.

Clara Whippo has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery, neglect of an animal, and criminal trespass. She is currently being held at the Dubois County Security Center.

The Jasper Police Department was assisted by the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Memorial Hospital EMS, and Memorial Hospital in this incident.