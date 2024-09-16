Latest News

Get ready to celebrate Halloween in style at Uebelhor Chevy Cadillac’s annual “Trunk or Treat” event in Jasper! Families are invited to join the fun on Wednesday, October 30th, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM EST at 972 Wernsing Road. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, offering decorated trunks, candy, and treats for all the kids in attendance.

Employees of Uebelhor will be competing in a trunk decorating contest with spooky, fun themes, and attendees get the chance to vote on their favorite trunk. Rain or shine, the event will feature games, prizes, and more, making it an exciting evening for everyone. Don’t forget to come in costume and enjoy a night filled with Halloween spirit!

