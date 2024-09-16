Heart of Jasper invites you to the Downtown Square for the Shop and Sip on Wednesday, September 18th from 5:00-7:00 pm. Experience a fun night of shopping at downtown Jasper merchants while enjoying live music by John Izzolena in the Astra corner. Downtown Jasper Social District beverages can be purchased at Oink, Pub N Grub, and the other participating Social District establishments. The list can be found at https://www.heartofjasper.org/downtown-jasper-social-district/

Shop and Sip is the 3rd Wednesday of the Month from 5pm-7pm. The following dates are:

Wednesday, October 16th(Night of Appetizers with the Downtown Jasper Merchants)

Wednesday, November 20th

Wednesday, December 18th

Bring your friends and shop the square! We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday September 18th on the Square in Downtown Jasper.

About Heart of Jasper

Heart of Jasper is a new 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed through the nationwide organization Main Street America. The mission is to create the epicenter of activity for the community by leveraging existing assets, transforming those in need, and instilling new energy through creative programs and collaborative leadership. The vision is to create the best small-town experience for all.