The 1918 Alexander One-Room Schoolhouse in Jasper will be open for public tours from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturdays, September 21, September 28, and October 5, coinciding with the Jasper Farmer’s Market. These are the final opportunities to visit the historic site this season. Visitors can learn about life for students and teachers in a one-room school from years past, with educators on hand to provide insights. The event is free, with parking available at the Jasper Public Library. The schoolhouse is also within walking distance of the Jasper Riverwalk and Jasper City Mill.

For more details, contact Jasper Park and Recreation at (812) 482-5959.