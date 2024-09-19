SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX: SVBT), the parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of the Corporation’s common stock.

The quarterly dividend is payable on or about January 15th, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 16th, 2024.

The dividend declared is an 11.11% annualized increase over the total dividend declared for the 2023 fiscal year.