Several traffic changes are planned along and near KY 351/2nd Street as progress continues on Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (ORX). The traffic changes expected to be in place on or after Saturday, September 21st are:

New off-ramp from northbound US 41 to KY 351 opens

The existing on-ramp to northbound US 41 from KY 351 temporarily closing

Traffic shift and demolition work at US 41 overpass at KY 351

The new exit ramp from northbound US 41 to KY 351/Zion Road is scheduled to open to traffic. Opening the ramp will allow the easternmost roundabout closest to Henderson County High School to function as a roundabout. All three roundabouts will remain in temporary configuration and open to a single lane until later this year.

The old loop ramp is scheduled to close around 6 AM on Saturday. The new exit ramp is expected to open around noon. A detour will not be in place for this short duration. It’s important for drivers to note the new exit ramp is south of the KY 351/2nd Street overpass.

As the new exit ramp from northbound US 41 opens to traffic, the existing on-ramp to US 41 northbound will be closing. The closure is expected to be in place for about three weeks. The closure is needed to complete the work to construct and tie-in the new northbound on-ramp.

A signed detour will be in place during the closure. Drivers will continue onto KY 351/2nd Street and use the roundabout near North Middle School to travel south on KY 2084 and follow the signs to join northbound US 41. When the reconfigured ramp reopens in early October, it will be the fourth and final ramp that is part of a new diamond interchange in the area.

Traffic will make a minor shift onto the new US 41 northbound overpass bridge at KY 351. Crews will demolish the old northbound bridge. Daytime and nighttime lane restrictions are anticipated on KY 351/2nd Street beginning Saturday, September 21st to accommodate the work.

One lane will be closed in each direction with lane shifts expected and short-term closures are also anticipated. The closures are expected to last about 15 minutes and flaggers will be in place. The demolition work is expected to last about five days and there will be associated noise during the demolition.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, stay alert, and watch for the new traffic pattern. Actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur.

To find more information about the I-69 ORX visit I69OhioRiverCrossing.com.