Vincennes University has announced they are launching two new scholarships tailored to support Latinx students and their families. Among the two newly launched scholarships, a total of six students will be selected each year.

The first scholarship available for Latinx students, the VU Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship, is available through the Vincennes University Foundation and has an application deadline of November 1st, 2024. The second scholarship, set to debut in the 2025-26 academic year, is part of the Vincennes University/ILI Promise Scholarship initiative in collaboration with the Indiana Latino Institute (ILI).

Both scholarships are designed to assist with financial costs while paving the way for Latinx students to pursue higher education. For more information contact admit@vinu.edu.

VU has also further solidified its support for the Latinx community through strong partnerships with local organizations such as the Indiana Latino Institute and ALASI (Alliance of Latin Americans of Southern Indiana). These collaborations not only help expand access to scholarships but also provide students with a wealth of resources, from mentorship programs to career guidance, that support their academic and personal success.

Recognizing the need to create meaningful connections with Spanish-speaking students and their families, Vincennes University has launched a new Spanish-language campaign: “¡Te Estamos Esperando!” (We Are Waiting for You!). The campaign includes a range of bilingual resources, such as brochures and digital content, designed to communicate VU’s educational opportunities and financial assistance programs directly to Latinx families in a culturally relevant way.

This includes a dedicated webpage at vinu.edu/LatinX. This Spanish-language website provides essential information and resources in both Spanish and English, including details on scholarships, financial aid, and academic programs. The webpage can also be translated into any language, ensuring accessibility for all families.

In addition, VU has hired bilingual Student Ambassadors and current members of the VU Latino Alliance, to assist Latinx students and their families. The University has also launched a Spanish language voicemail (812-888-4343) and email address (admisiones@vinu.edu), where parents and students can communicate directly with staff in Spanish or English. For those looking to visit the campus, Spanish-language tours are now available to help families feel more comfortable and informed about their future at VU.

For more information about the scholarships, the “¡Te Estamos Esperando!” campaign, and resources for Latinx students, visit vinu.edu/LatinX.