In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Mike Steffe, Executive Director of the Clem & Mary Lange Tri-County YMCA, to discuss their recent anniversary celebration, the opening of the new therapy pool at their Ferdinand location, and the ever-developing Regional Wellness Center project, and how to donate to help fund that project.

Better Together Capital Campaign: https://tricountyymca.wixsite.com/bettertogether

Video: https://youtu.be/sWd7G2X8Bsg