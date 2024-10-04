The Downtown Jasper 2024 Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk is set to be held on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov 28th, at 8 AM EST, with the race beginning and ending at Downtown Running.

Registration for the run includes chip bib timing by To The Finish LLC, and a Brooks shirt is guaranteed if you register by Tuesday, November 5th. After November 5th shirts will be very limited and not guaranteed. Extra shirts will be on a first come first serve basis at packet pickup if registered after November 5th.

Packet Pickup is on Wednesday, November 27th, from 10 AM to 6 PM, and Thursday, November 28th from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM at Downtown Running. Race Day Registration will also be from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM at Downtown Running.

Proceeds will be donated to Girls On The Run of Southwest Indiana and the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association.

For more information or to register visit runsignup.com/Race/IN/Jasper/TurkeyTrotDowntownJasperIN

