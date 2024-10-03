The Dubois County Museum has announced its planned programs for October 2024.

Carrie Holdsworth will host Storytime at the museum on Saturday, October 12th, at 10:30 AM in the Little Pioneer Area. This month’s theme is “Fire Safety”, with stories, crafts, and activities planned around it.

The monthly meeting of the Model Train Club takes place on the second Monday of the month. October’s meeting is set to be held on the 14th and will allow attendees to enjoy and work on model trains. New members are welcome.

On Thursday, October 17th, the Dubois County Historical Society will meet for their fall meeting and dinner. Doors to the museum open at 6 PM and the catered meal will be served at 6:30 PM. The meeting and a speaker will follow. New members are welcome.

The Four Rivers Forestry Committee is coming to the museum on Saturday, October 19th, from 10 to 11 AM. They will take a look back in time at Indiana’s forests, and the local woodworking industry that grew from them.

The Guest speaker will be Ariens the Forest Archeologist with the IDNR Division of Forestry, A.J. Ariens. She will discuss her study of Indiana’s original survey records, and what is documented about the forests and tree species present at that time. Doug Brown, Private Consultant Forester, and Forestry Committee member, will then discuss how this relates to present-day forest management.

This event is free and museum admission will be waived by The Four Rivers Forestry Committe for those attending. Food and refreshments will be served. If you ave any questions about the event, contact Judi Brown at jbrown@abcbirds.org or 812-631-4904.

Fall Harvest Day is set for Sunday, October 20th, from 1 to 4 PM at the museum. The afternoon will have many attractions including pony rides, a petting zoo, and face painting by Ruth Kuebler will be available for the younger crowd, apple cider and homemade ice cream will be served, and blacksmithing and tombstone carving by historic methods will be demonstrated.

There will also be a working loom operating, farm experts on the antique machinery available to explain machinery, model trains running, corn shucking, shelling and grinding, molasses making and honey extracting explained with samplings, and the Patoka River Strummers will entertain from 1:30 to 3 PM.

The month of programs concludes at the museum with the annual Spooky Streets Halloween Fun Night. The Museum will open for a free evening on Thursday, October 24th, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. Young visitors can prowl the dimly lit Main Street area, ever-watchful for those who try to scare you. Crafts, activities and ice cream await in the Log House area after making it through the spooky streets.

Costumes are encouraged for the children and no reservations are needed for this evening. A small donation is asked from attendees to help cover the costs. The lobby volunteers will distribute a goody bag to the first 100 youngsters as they leave.

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM to 2 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM, and Sunday from 1 to 4 PM. They are closed on Mondays. Admission costs $5 per adult, $3 for high school students, $2 for middle and elementary

students, and visitors four and under enter for free. Those holding a current Dubois County Museum Membership are granted free admission.

For more information on any of these events or if you have any questions call (812) 634-7733, or visit duboiscountymuseum.org.