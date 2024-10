The City of Jasper will be holding a Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024, at the Schroeder Complex.

This free family-friendly event will let attendees have fun exploring vehicles of all types and sizes utilized by The City of Jasper.

The Touch-A-Truck is set to take place from 9:30 PM to 11 AM, and from 9:30 to 10 AM, there will be a designated quiet time where sirens and horns on the vehicles will not be used.