The NFIB Indiana PAC, the political action committee of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) in Indiana, recently endorsed Senator Mike Braun for Governor of Indiana.

The endorsement was announced at a campaign event hosted at NFIB member small business 317 BBQ. NFIB’s political support is based on the candidates’ positions and records on key small business issues.

NFIB Indiana reminds Hoosiers early voting begins Tuesday, October 8th, the voter registration deadline is by close of business on Monday, October 7th, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th. For more information on voter registration and other FAQs, visit in.gov/sos/elections/voter-information/register-to-vote/.