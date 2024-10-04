Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Lauren Fenneman, Purdue Extension Dubois County Education Coordinator, about what 4-H is, what happens outside of the annual 4-H Fair, how people can support 4-H, and how parents and kids can start the process of enrolling in 4-H in Dubois County.

Visit their website for more information: https://extension.purdue.edu/county/dubois/?fbclid=IwY2xjawGE5D9leHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHSjh3GkMSgp1q_ruJuQVSju9o9iD4iHptNtHaIfBlhakH2QVKmBc-GDJuw_aem_FoDetGMVXCZ4ILyRbo6EtQ

https://youtu.be/0BNT5ZzjZ0U

By Kaitlyn Neukam

