The Dubois County Community Foundation has awarded a $9,500 grant to the Jasper Police Department to enhance its Defensive Tactics Program. The announcement, shared on the Foundation’s Facebook page, highlights the importance of this funding in supporting critical upgrades to the department’s training space and equipment. These improvements will be accessible to all law enforcement officers in Dubois County, fostering a collaborative and unified approach to training across the county.

The grant will significantly boost the effectiveness of the department’s defensive tactics training, which is vital for officer safety and readiness. With the new equipment and updated facilities, officers will be better prepared to handle the challenges of modern policing. Enhanced training environments like these help ensure that law enforcement personnel are equipped with the skills and techniques necessary to protect both themselves and the community they serve.

The Jasper Police Department’s Defensive Tactics Program is essential for maintaining high standards of public safety, and the support from the Dubois County Community Foundation strengthens the department’s commitment to ongoing officer development. By investing in this program, the Foundation is contributing to a safer, more prepared law enforcement team across Dubois County.