Kayla Gehlhausen, Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) at Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH), has received the prestigious Outstanding Critical Access Hospital Leadership Award. Presented by the Indiana Hospital Association, this award honors leaders in critical access and rural hospitals throughout Indiana.

Gehlhausen was nominated by PCMH’s CEO, who highlighted her leadership and dedication over the past two years in her role as CNO. During this time, Gehlhausen has played a crucial role in guiding the hospital’s nursing and clinical departments through significant changes, ensuring that patient care remains at the forefront.

With over 20 years of service at PCMH, Gehlhausen’s extensive experience has spanned various departments. She began her career as an aide, progressing through roles as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and Registered Nurse (RN) in the Medical-Surgical (Med-Surg) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Gehlhausen also dedicated seven years to the oncology department and another seven years in home health, where she served as Director. Her leadership experience further expanded as she took on the role of Director of Patient Care Services, overseeing key areas such as Home Care, Med-Surg, and Oncology.

The award recognizes her ongoing contributions to rural healthcare, a critical area in Indiana, where access to healthcare services in smaller communities can be a challenge. Critical access hospitals like PCMH serve as essential healthcare providers, offering vital services to rural populations. There are currently 35 critical access hospitals in Indiana, all focused on maintaining high standards of care for the state’s rural residents.

Gehlhausen’s award highlights the importance of strong leadership in ensuring that these hospitals continue to deliver quality healthcare, especially in regions where access to larger medical facilities is limited.