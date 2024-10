In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with the MaLea Wagner and Renee Williams, the Prevention Team for Crisis Connection Inc., about what bullying is, what signs of bullying parents/friends/teachers should lookout for, how to seek out help, and various resources available to the Southern Indiana region.

Visit their website for more details: https://www.crisisconnectioninc.org/

https://youtu.be/NMvUBH-5sZ0