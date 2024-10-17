TRI-CAP has announced multiple travel opportunities they will be offering in 2025.

Taking one of their travel options is a way to get away for a few days on vacation as well as enabling TRI-CAP to help individuals and families right here at home since proceeds from these trips support TRI-CAP.

The announced destinations and the trip details are as follows:

Charleston, South Carolina – March 10th through 15th – $925

Nashville, Tennesse – May 19th through 21st – $615

Boston and Salem, Massachusetts – October 14th through 22nd – $1,420

These trips are open to adults of all ages, and prices are per person, based on double occupancy.

To learn more about these trips, or to book one, visit https://www.tri-cap.net/trips/?fbclid=IwY2xjawF-Y3dleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHaBXrepMjHrw7LubwvEoJ-Yv0q_Bv5O7JAjYkF8jevDLYPLVYRa6-5QHTA_aem_sWB8NVr_Xfubng0S8zb8Uw