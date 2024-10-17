State Treasurer Daniel Elliott recently announced that Danielle Andrews of Newburgh is the winner of the Indiana529 $10,000 Education Sweepstakes.

Indiana529 provides account owners and gift contributors flexibility when it comes to saving for education after high school. Funds can be used at any eligible school or registered apprenticeship program, both in and out of state. Accounts grow tax-deferred and distributions are tax-free as long as the money is withdrawn to pay for qualified education expenses like tuition, books, computers, equipment, and fees.

For more information about Indiana529 Plans, visit MyIndiana529.com.