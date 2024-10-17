Latest News

Local Official 2024 Trick or Treating Hours Oakland City Man Facing Battery Charges ISP Offering Hoosiers Fall Driving Safety Tips Newburgh Student Wins Indiana529 $10,000 Education Sweepstakes TRI-CAP Announces Multiple 2025 Trip Opportunities

State Treasurer Daniel Elliott recently announced that Danielle Andrews of Newburgh is the winner of the Indiana529 $10,000 Education Sweepstakes.

Indiana529 provides account owners and gift contributors flexibility when it comes to saving for education after high school. Funds can be used at any eligible school or registered apprenticeship program, both in and out of state. Accounts grow tax-deferred and distributions are tax-free as long as the money is withdrawn to pay for qualified education expenses like tuition, books, computers, equipment, and fees.

For more information about Indiana529 Plans, visit MyIndiana529.com.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post