The Indiana State Police is reminding Hoosiers that with fall upon us, costume parties and football rivalries are not the only things we need to prepare. Falling leaves and colder temperatures come alongside driving hazards that are more unique to autumn than other times of the year.

According to the Institute of Highway Safety, autumn typically brings a sharp increase in the amount of car versus animal insurance claims, most of those being deer. These claims usually peak in the month of November and decrease through December and January. Wet leaves, colder temperatures, and an increase in rainfall also add to the mix.

To help keep Hoosiers safe this fall, the Indiana State Police Post is offering these tips for navigating the changing roadways:

Wet leaves can be as slippery as an ice-covered roadway. Drive slowly on leaf-covered roads and avoid hard braking. Also, don’t forget that leaves can obscure lane and roadway markings, so make sure to pay attention to the edge of the roadway and stay in your lane.

Weather can cause problems with wet roads being slippery and possibly leading to hydroplaning. Increase your following distance, and don’t use cruise control. Also if it’s foggy, use your low beams or fog lights and avoid using high beams.

Keep an eye out on any roadway not in direct contact with the ground since they can freeze quickly. Morning frost can leave icy patches, and shaded areas may remain icy after other parts of the roadway are dry.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are approximately 1.5 million deer-vehicle collisions each year. According to insurance industry statistics, Indiana usually ranks in the middle of all 50 states and was 24th in 2021 in car versus animal crashes. In 2021, the odds of a car/animal crash were 1 in 100. West Virginia typically tops the charts with the odds at 1 in 37. When it comes to preventing and staying safe during animal collisions: