The first Candlelight Evening event at the Lincoln Boyhood Memorial, located at 3027 E S St, Lincoln City, IN 47552 in Spencer County, will take place this Friday, October 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Lanterns will mark the trail from the picnic shelter at the north parking lot to the Living Historical Farm. Interpreters in period clothing will be on hand with activities for Junior Rangers, including corn husk doll making, reading by the fire, and a live cooking demonstration. For more information, call Erin at 812-937-4541.