The Paoli Police Department is organizing a Trunk or Treat event on Halloween from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This year’s event is expected to be one of the largest yet, with participation from 32 local businesses, individuals, and community groups. Families are encouraged to attend and fill the park with spooky costumes and happy smiles as candy will be distributed throughout the evening.

As part of the event, the Paoli Police Department is also promoting its new campaign, “Living Drug Free Starts With Me,” encouraging children to make positive choices and reminding them to “Text 911” if they encounter anything that makes them feel uncomfortable.

For any questions, please contact the Paoli Police Department at 812-723-2836.