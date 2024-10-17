On Thursday, November 7th, 2024, the Rotary Club of Jasper-Passport will host a special Veterans Roundtable in honor of Veterans Day. The event will take place at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant in Jasper, beginning with a social gathering at 5:45 PM, followed by the roundtable discussion at 6:30 PM. This event will bring together veterans from various branches of the military to share their experiences, challenges, and insights on life after service.

Darren Patterson, President of the Rotary Club and a veteran with 21 years of service in the U.S. Army, invites community members and fellow veterans to join this important conversation. “This roundtable provides an opportunity to honor those who have served our country while learning more about the resources available to help veterans,” said Patterson.

The Rotary Club of Jasper-Passport is also actively seeking a local service project aimed at assisting veterans in their transition back to civilian life following a deployment, term of service, or retirement. The club is committed to supporting veterans through initiatives that help ease their reintegration into the community and civilian workforce.

The roundtable will feature a Q&A session, giving attendees the chance to ask veterans about their experiences and discuss issues like transitioning to civilian life, mental health support, and career opportunities. All members of the community are welcome to attend and show their support for veterans.

To register for the event, visit the Eventbrite page:

Rotary Club of Jasper-Passport Veterans Roundtable Registration.

Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Darren Patterson at (812) 631-2352 or email at darren@darrenpatterson.net.