Bomgaars in Washington, Indiana, will host its annual Ladies Night event on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at their store located at 1 Cherry Tree Plaza #120. During the event, 5% of all sales will be donated to the Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) Oncology Patient Assistance Fund. The evening will feature discounts and giveaways for attendees.

This event is part of Bomgaars’ long-standing tradition of supporting cancer centers, hospitals, and women’s organizations in the communities they serve. “For the past eight years, Bomgaars has held a Ladies Night in the fall and winter seasons,” said a representative from Bomgaars. “During this one evening, 5% of total sales are donated. In our first year, we donated over $18,000 across 21 locations. Last year, we contributed just over $161,000 to 180 locations!”

Proceeds from the Washington store’s Ladies Night will go to the DCH Oncology Patient Assistance Fund, which provides vital financial support to oncology patients. The fund helps cover costs such as transportation, lodging, medications, and nutritional needs, ensuring that financial burdens do not interfere with access to necessary treatment.

“We are incredibly grateful for Bomgaars’ generosity,” said Sharon Mead, RN, OCN, ONN-CG, DCH Cancer Patient Navigator. “Their support will directly impact our patients, providing them with the resources they need to continue their care without additional financial stress.”

For more information about the event, contact Bomgaars at (812) 254-1509. To learn more about the DCH Oncology Patient Assistance Fund, contact Sharon Mead at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1426.