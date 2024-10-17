Best Home Furnishings and leading outdoor lifestyle brand, Field & Stream, announce an exclusive furniture partnership that will be unveiled at the upcoming 2024 October High Point Market.

In 2024, the legacy Field & Stream brand was unified under the same ownership for the first time in its history, including key investors and country music artists Eric Church and Morgan Wallen. To honor the roots of American craftsmanship, F&S turned to a family-owned, USA based company: Best Home Furnishings.

“When seeking an ideal partner for our upholstered furniture line, it was important to choose a company that shared our core values: family, community, tradition, storytelling and stewardship” said Doug McNamee, president of Field & Stream. “Our new furniture line is more than just a collection of products; it’s a tribute to the cherished memories our readers create, both in the great outdoors and around the warmth of family gatherings. With over 60 years of experience, Best Home Furnishings has a strong reputation for producing high-quality, made-in-America products. Knowing the Lange family’s shared passion for the outdoors makes this partnership even more meaningful.”

The Field & Stream furniture collection features fabrics, leathers and frames with broad appeal, while also catering to those who desire outdoor elements indoors. The furniture collection will span all upholstered categories, and include plaids, tapestries, stripes, matches and multi-fabric models that are a nod to the history of both companies, all designed with the modern rustic clientele in mind.

“Partnering with Field & Stream is an exciting opportunity for us. Their brand captures the essence of American outdoor culture, and we’re proud to contribute to that legacy,” said Brian Lange, president of Best Home Furnishings. “This new line embodies both traditional and modern design and exposes our brands to new demographics.”

Inspiration was drawn from a broad range of aesthetics: from modern mountain-side lodges to luxurious lake houses with elements of rustic river havens. Lange sees this collection as a natural extension of the Field & Stream brand, infusing modern-inspired designs with the rich history of F&S in an upscaled fashion.

“Every element has been thoughtfully chosen to create a cohesive yet varied line that appeals to both traditional tastes and contemporary sensibilities,” Lange said. Whether you’re furnishing a cabin retreat, adding a rustic charm to a suburban home, or outfitting resort condominiums the Field & Stream lineup offers something for every lifestyle.”

This exclusive Field and Stream furniture collection will be available this fall.

About Field & Stream

Field & Stream is the world’s leading outdoor lifestyle brand. With origins dating back to 1871, F&S has taught a nation to hunt and fish, to camp and explore, to survive and thrive in the outdoors—all while leading the charge to conserve and fight for wildlife and wild places. The secret to our longevity is simple: Hunters and anglers love a great story—and nobody tells one better than Field & Stream. In 2024, the legacy brand was unified under the same ownership for the first time in its history. Now embarking on a new chapter, the next generation of Field & Stream includes a return to print, a membership community, new collections of apparel and other products, a music festival, hunting and fishing Excursions, Powered by BirdDog, a lodge in Bozeman, MT opening this winter, and much more. For more information visit www.fieldandstream.com.

About Best Home Furnishings

Established in 1962 and family-owned and operated, Best Home Furnishings is an award-winning upholstery manufacturer recognized for their vast selection, and industry-leading turnaround times. Product lines include sofas, chairs, recliners, and dining chairs. Best has Indiana divisions in Ferdinand, Jasper, and Paoli with showrooms in Las Vegas and North Carolina. For more information about Best Home Furnishings, please visit BestHF.com.