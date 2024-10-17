The Jasper Public Library will host a Historic Photo Scan-a-thon on Saturday, October 19, offering the community a unique opportunity to digitize cherished family photographs, documents, and memorabilia. This event aims to help preserve local history, and participants are encouraged to bring items such as photos of family events, community landmarks, historical celebrations, and other significant moments that highlight the area’s vibrant past.

Scanned images will be added to the Indiana Album, a nonprofit digital archive that collects, digitizes, catalogs, and shares photographs, postcards, and graphics from all eras of Indiana’s history.

Scanning appointments are available between 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on October 19. For reservations, contact Jill at 812-482-2712 ext. 6109 or via email at jwatson@jdcpl.us.