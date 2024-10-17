Va Bene Pictures has announced the release of its first short film, Me and My Shadow, a locally shot project that holds deep personal significance for its creators. Filmed in Jasper, Indiana, the movie follows a young woman cast as the title character in a community theatre production of Hamlet. As she prepares for opening night, she decides to method act the role while working at the local grocery store. Much of the film’s action was shot inside Holiday Foods, capturing familiar locations to many in the community.

Me and My Shadow was completed two years ago, and the filmmakers, Shayln Grow and Asya Hildenbrand, co-owners of Va Bene Pictures, are now taking the opportunity to reflect on the project. The film was a true labor of love, involving collaboration with friends and family in their hometown of Jasper.

Va Bene has made a name for itself in the entertainment and theatre circles of Dubois County, particularly in the City of Jasper. Earlier in 2023, the duo organized a short film competition for high school students across Southern Indiana. The second annual event took place in March, with select films screened at the TCCC Black Box Theatre. The event also featured a keynote speaker and a Q&A session with the student filmmakers.

The films were judged by a panel of six industry professionals, most from Southern Indiana, who provided constructive feedback and mentorship to students aspiring to pursue careers in film and television. Ten teams from four high schools—Jasper, Springs Valley, Southridge, and Pike Central—participated in the competition.

For more information about Va Bene Pictures, visit vabenepictures.com.

You can view the short film, free of charge, here.