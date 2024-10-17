Patricia V. Haas, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Pat was born in St. Anthony, Indiana on March 1, 1940, to John G. and Otillie (Hochgesang) Wibbels. She married Larry Haas on August 29, 1959, in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Pat was a 1958 Jasper High School Graduate.

She was retired from Hoosier Oil Co. in Jasper.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and a previous member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Psi Lota Xi Auxiliary, and the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

She enjoyed traveling and hiking in National Parks with her husband, going on family vacations, working crossword puzzles, cooking her often requested meals for her family, and spending quality time with her children and grandchildren.

In the end, she inspired everyone she met with her determination, strong will, and deep faith.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Larry Haas of Jasper; two daughters: Debra Abell of Ferdinand and Jennifer (Mike) Wagner of Jasper; two sons: Kevin (Cheryl) Haas and Eric (Laura) Haas both of Jasper; seven grandchildren: Zach and Natalie Abell, Alissa, Emily and Leah Haas, and Luke and Nate Wagner, two sisters: Rose Lee (Duke) Herbig of St. Anthony and Darlene (Bud) Dyer of San Jose, California; and many surviving in-laws.

She is preceded in death by one brother John J. Wibbels, sister-in-law, Marilyn Haas Gutgsell Vinson, two brothers-in-law, Aaron Campbell and C. Will Haas, and son-in-law, Doug Abell.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia V. Haas will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, Holy Family Catholic Church Endowment Funds, or a favorite charity.

